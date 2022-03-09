CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 9, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 219 AM PST Wed Mar 9 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 16 seconds 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 17 * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 17 seconds. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 10 to 12 feet at 17 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from this afternoon through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 16 seconds. to 35 kt and seas 10 to 11 feet at 17 seconds possible. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the Gale Watch, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet at 17 seconds possible. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos gusts up to 40 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 17 seconds 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt * WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening. * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM PST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with steep wind-driven seas 5 to 7 ft through this morning. Winds become north to northeast, increasing to 15 to 25 kt with steep wind-driven seas of 5 to 7 ft returning late this afternoon. * WHERE...All areas south of Nesika Beach through this morning, then all areas starting late this afternoon and continuing into * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 7 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this afternoon to 1 AM PST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. 1 PM PST THURSDAY... Thursday afternoon. afternoon to 1 PM PST Thursday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather