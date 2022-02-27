CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 28, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 310 AM PST Sun Feb 27 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet at 18 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. * WHAT...Seas 8 to 11 feet at 18 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 3 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Sunday. TO 3 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Seas around 10 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM Sunday to 3 AM PST Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 3 PM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas around 10 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 PM PST Monday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected. * WHERE...Monterey Bay. * WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Sunday. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM PST MONDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PST Monday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 17 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 PM PST Monday. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather