CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 17, 2022

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

213 AM PST Thu Feb 17 2022

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

2 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 9 to 12 ft due to wind wave, fresh swell, and a west swell

at 17 seconds. North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts to 35 kt. For

the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up

to 30 kt and seas 6 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...All of the area.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 2 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PST SATURDAY...

seas 9 to 13 ft due to wind wave, fresh swell, and a west swell

to 30 kt and seas 8 to 10 ft expected.

* WHERE...A Hazardous Seas Warning for all of the area today, then

continuing south of Gold Beach through Friday night. A Small

Craft Advisory north of Gold Beach tonight through Friday night.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 2 AM PST

Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 4 PM this

