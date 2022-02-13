CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 14, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

248 AM PST Sun Feb 13 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PST Monday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor

entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM PST Monday.

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO NOON PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to noon PST Tuesday.

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 4 PM PST

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 4 PM PST Tuesday.

