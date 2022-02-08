CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 8, 2022

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

215 AM PST Tue Feb 8 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 10 PM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt increasing to 20 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 35 kt. Steep to very steep seas 8 to 13 feet

expected.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST this

afternoon. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this

afternoon to 10 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Steep to very steep and hazardous seas could capsize

or damage vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

THURSDAY...

gusts up to 35 kt. Steep to very steep seas 7 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Most areas beyond 1 nm will be affected. The strongest

winds and steepest seas will occur beyond 7 nm from shore.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 PM PST

Thursday. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM this

or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

