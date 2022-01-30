CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, February 1, 2022

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

217 AM PST Sun Jan 30 2022

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

PST TUESDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with localized gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet

expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts

up to 40 kt and seas 11 to 13 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to

3 PM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon

through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible

hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter

course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 9 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 10 to 15 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to

30 kt and seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Monday to 9 AM PST

Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM to 3 PM PST

Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM MONDAY TO 3 PM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35 kt

near Cape Mendocino and seas 6 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 AM Monday to 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather