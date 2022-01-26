CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 26, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 236 AM PST Wed Jan 26 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Northeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather