CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 231 AM PST Mon Jan 10 2022 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight PST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Seas 9 to 12 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 3 AM Tuesday to midnight PST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 9 to 14 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until midnight PST Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.