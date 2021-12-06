CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 7, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 205 AM PST Mon Dec 6 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions. * WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX). PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather