CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, November 23, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 313 AM PST Mon Nov 22 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 8 feet expected. For the Gale Watch, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 9 feet possible. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 AM to 3 PM PST Tuesday. For the Gale Watch, from Tuesday afternoon through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO 3 AM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to 3 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TUESDAY TO NOON PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...From 1 PM Tuesday to noon PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.