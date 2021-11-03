CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

245 AM PDT Wed Nov 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 13 to 16 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

9 AM Thursday to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, south winds 10 to

20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. For the second Small

Craft Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 15 kt with gusts up to

25 kt and seas 13 to 16 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 2 PM this afternoon

to 11 PM PDT this evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from

9 AM Thursday to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 11 to 15 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Thursday to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 9 AM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and

seas 10 to 15 feet at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 9 AM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

13 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 3 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THURSDAY TO 3 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

12 to 15 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Thursday to 3 PM PDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather