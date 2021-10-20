CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 20, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 246 AM PDT Wed Oct 20 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 10 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10- 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet at 13 seconds. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near harbor entrances. ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds around 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet at 13 seconds expected, resulting in hazardous conditions near harbor entrances. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet at 13 seconds expected. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes California out to 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet at 14 seconds expected. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.