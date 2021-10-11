CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 12, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service SAN DIEGO CA 306 AM PDT Mon Oct 11 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts 35 to 40 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet. For the Small Craft Advisory, winds and seas will decrease after 11 PM tonight, becoming northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 11 PM today. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM today to 11 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 33 kt and combined seas of 6 to 10 feet expected with steep waves. * WHERE...Coastal Waters from San Mateo Point to the Mexican Border and out to 60 nm including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...From 1 PM today to 11 AM Tuesday. The strongest, most widespread winds and highest seas will be late this afternoon through early Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM THIS EVENING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts 35 to 40 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet. For the Small Craft Advisory, winds and seas will decrease after 11 PM tonight, becoming northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 7 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM to 11 PM today. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM today to 11 AM Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and\/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather