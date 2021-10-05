CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, October 6, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

217 AM PDT Tue Oct 5 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO

2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

7 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An abrupt wind shift is expected, along

with quickly increasing northerlies in the wake of a passing

cold front starting late this morning. Gusts up to 30 knots will

be possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

6 to 10 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An abrupt wind shift is expected, along

with quickly increasing northerlies in the wake of a passing

cold front this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots will be

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 5 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...An abrupt wind shift is expected, along

with quickly increasing northerlies in the wake of a passing

cold front late this afternoon. Gusts up to 30 knots will be

possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

