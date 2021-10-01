CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, October 1, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 257 AM PDT Fri Oct 1 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet at 12 seconds. * WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather