CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, July 23, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

256 AM PDT Fri Jul 23 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt

expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 8 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 8 to 10 feet at 9 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Winds have fallen below advisory criteria.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 9 to 13 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts 30 to 40 kt and steep northerly seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level conditions are generally expected between

7 NM and 30 NM of the coast from Cape Sebastian southward

through Friday then beyond 5 NM from the coast from Gold Beach

southward Saturday and Sunday. Small Craft Advisory level

conditions are otherwise generally expected.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 9 to 13 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts 30 to 40 kt and steep northerly seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level conditions are generally expected between

7 NM and 30 NM of the coast from Cape Sebastian southward

through Friday then beyond 5 NM from the coast from Gold Beach

southward Saturday and Sunday. Small Craft Advisory level

conditions are otherwise generally expected.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts around 40 kt and very steep northerly seas 8 to 11 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts 30 to 40 kt and steep northerly seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level conditions are generally expected beyond 7

NM of the coast from Cape Sebastian southward. Small Craft Advisory

level conditions are otherwise generally expected.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Sunday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts around 40 kt and very steep northerly seas 8 to 11 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts 30 to 40 kt and steep northerly seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level conditions are generally expected beyond 7

NM of the coast from Cape Sebastian southward. Small Craft Advisory

level conditions are otherwise generally expected.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Sunday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts around 40 kt and very steep northerly seas 8 to 11 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts 30 to 40 kt and steep northerly seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level conditions are generally expected beyond 7

NM of the coast from Cape Sebastian southward. Small Craft Advisory

level conditions are otherwise generally expected.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Sunday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with

gusts around 40 kt and very steep northerly seas 8 to 11 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts 30 to 40 kt and steep northerly seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level conditions are generally expected beyond 7

NM of the coast from Cape Sebastian southward. Small Craft Advisory

level conditions are otherwise generally expected.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 11 PM PDT Sunday. For the

Small Craft Advisory, until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 9 to 13 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts 30 to 40 kt and steep northerly seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level conditions are generally expected between

7 NM and 30 NM of the coast from Cape Sebastian southward

through Friday then beyond 5 NM from the coast from Gold Beach

southward Saturday and Sunday. Small Craft Advisory level

conditions are otherwise generally expected.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and very steep northerly seas 9 to 13 ft

expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30

kt with gusts 30 to 40 kt and steep northerly seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...Warning level conditions are generally expected between

7 NM and 30 NM of the coast from Cape Sebastian southward

through Friday then beyond 5 NM from the coast from Gold Beach

southward Saturday and Sunday. Small Craft Advisory level

conditions are otherwise generally expected.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

