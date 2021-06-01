CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, June 2, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

304 AM PDT Tue Jun 1 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 6 to 9 ft.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

