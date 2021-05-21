CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, May 22, 2021

GALE WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

250 AM PDT Fri May 21 2021

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 8 to 13 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 11 to 13 feet at 16 seconds.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 9 to 13 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Monterey Bay.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 15 seconds, resulting in hazardous

conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 11 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 15 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and

seas 10 to 13 feet at 15 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT SATURDAY...

...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and

seas 9 to 13 feet at 16 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Pablo Bay, Suisun Bay, the West Delta and the San

Francisco Bay north of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...San Francisco Bay South of the Bay Bridge.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt in the

outer waters, with gusts 20 to 25 kt in western portions of the

inner waters. Combined seas 6 to 8 feet in the inner waters and

up to 11 feet in the outer waters.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt in the

outer waters, with gusts 20 to 25 kt in western portions of the

inner waters. Combined seas 6 to 8 feet in the inner waters and

up to 11 feet in the outer waters.

* WHERE...Waters from San Mateo point to the Mexican Border

Extending 30 to 60 nm out including San Clemente Island.

* WHEN...Through 5 AM PDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

