CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

255 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt

with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For

the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt

and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south

of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions

are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore

with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday.

For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday

afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas

9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale Watch,

north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to

13 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM PDT Sunday. For the

Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PDT today.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY

EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with

gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale Watch,

north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to

13 feet possible.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM PDT Sunday. For the

Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

