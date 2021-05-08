CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 10, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 255 AM PDT Sat May 8 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT MONDAY... ...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 7 to 10 ft at 11 seconds. For the Gale Watch, north winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 8 to 12 ft at 11 seconds possible. * WHERE...Small Craft Advisory conditions will impact area south of Port Orford through Sunday afternoon. Then Gale conditions are possible from Gold Beach southward beyond 5 NM from shore with Small Craft Advisory conditions expected elsewhere. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 5 PM PDT Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PDT TODAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until noon PDT today. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT SUNDAY... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale Watch, north winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 3 AM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather