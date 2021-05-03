CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, May 3, 2021 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 1259 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind- driven seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...From Ophir south to Cape Sebastian, out to 20 NM from shore and from Cape Sebastian south, out to 60 NM from shore. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind- driven seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...From Ophir south to Cape Sebastian, out to 20 NM from shore and from Cape Sebastian south, out to 60 NM from shore. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind- driven seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...From Ophir south to Cape Sebastian, out to 20 NM from shore and from Cape Sebastian south, out to 60 NM from shore. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and steep wind- driven seas of 6 to 9 ft. * WHERE...From Ophir south to Cape Sebastian, out to 20 NM from shore and from Cape Sebastian south, out to 60 NM from shore. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather