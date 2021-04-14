CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 14, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 248 AM PDT Wed Apr 14 2021 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 6 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... ...GALE WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 8 to 13 feet expected. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PDT early this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather