CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, April 13, 2021 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 226 AM PDT Mon Apr 12 2021 ...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT TUESDAY... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TUESDAY TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep seas 9 to 11 ft. For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...Gales will affect areas beyond 5nm from shore with Hazardous Seas conditions elsewhere. Tuesday, all areas. * WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 5 AM PDT Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM Tuesday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or damage vessels. 