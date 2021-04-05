CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

318 AM PDT Mon Apr 5 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 9 to 13 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause

damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port

until hazardous seas subside.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TUESDAY

NIGHT...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 7

to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until midnight Tuesday night.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 AM

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt

and seas 6 to 9 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...From noon today to 6 AM Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

