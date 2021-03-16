CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, March 16, 2021 _____ GALE WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 309 AM PDT Tue Mar 16 2021 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts to around 45 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 15 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 7 to 11 feet. * WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts to around 45 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... ...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet. For the Gale Watch, south winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts to around 45 kt and seas 10 to 14 feet possible. * WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm. * WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PDT this afternoon. For the Gale Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather