SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

246 AM PST Thu Mar 11 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Portions of the coastal waters of southwest California.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

Swell has lowered to below 10 feet therefore the Small Craft

Advisory for hazardous seas has been allowed to expire at 3 AM.

