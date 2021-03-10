CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, March 10, 2021 _____ MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT Marine Weather Statement National Weather Service San Francisco CA 238 AM PST Wed Mar 10 2021 ...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY... As the center of the storm system moves southward toward the Bay Area's coastal waters scattered showers are expected through Wednesday and isolated thunderstorms possible. These storms are capable of producing periods of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. Scattered showers will remain over the waters Saturday evening, but the heaviest storms are expected to be more focused over the southern waters as the system tracks southward. Thunderstorms may produce gusty erratic winds and steep seas, bursts of lightning, small hail and brief heavy rain with reduced visibility. Please report waterspouts to the coast guard, your local harbormaster, or the local NWS weather office in Monterey, California. ...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING... Through Wednesday, the center of the system will move southward past San Francisco, shifting the focus of these storms to the southern waters. Scattered showers are expected with isolated thunderstorms capable of producing periods of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds for waters south of Pigeon Point through Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms may produce gusty erratic winds and steep seas, bursts of lightning, small hail and brief heavy rain with reduced visibility. During thunderstorm activity, smaller vessels are advised to remain near or in safe harbor until conditions improve. Please report waterspouts to the coast guard, your local harbormaster, or the local NWS weather office in Monterey, California. ...SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS ON WEDNESDAY CONTINUING INTO WEDNESDAY EVENING... Through Wednesday, the center of the system will move southward past San Francisco, shifting the focus of these storms to the southern waters. Scattered showers are expected with isolated thunderstorms capable of producing periods of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds for waters south of Pigeon Point through Wednesday evening. Thunderstorms may produce gusty erratic winds and steep seas, bursts of lightning, small hail and brief heavy rain with reduced visibility. During thunderstorm activity, smaller vessels are advised to remain near or in safe harbor until conditions improve. Please report waterspouts to the coast guard, your local harbormaster, or the local NWS weather office in Monterey, California. _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather