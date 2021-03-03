CA Marine Warning and Forecast
MARINE WEATHER STATEMENT
Marine Weather Statement
National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA
123 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021
...ISOLATED THUNDERSTORMS POSSIBLE FOR SOUTHERN COASTAL WATERS
WEDNESDAY...
A low pressure system is forecast to move over the southern
coastal waters, bringing a slight chance of thunderstorms later
this morning through early evening. The best chance of thunderstorms
is for the waters west of Orange County, but thunderstorms could
develop as far north as Santa Monica depending on where the low
tracks.
Any thunderstorm that forms will be capable of producing locally
gale force winds and rough seas, dangerous lightning, heavy
rainfall with reduced visibility, and waterspouts.
