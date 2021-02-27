CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, February 28, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

235 AM PST Sat Feb 27 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

10 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with localized gusts up to 35 kt

and seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm, strongest winds

near Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas

12 to 17 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with a few gusts up to 35 kt and

seas 12 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm, strongest winds

directly downwind of Cape Mendocino.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

_____

