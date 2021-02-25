CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 25, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
311 AM PST Thu Feb 25 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and seas 8 to
10 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with occasional gusts to 35 kt and
seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT SATURDAY
NIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts to 30 kt and seas 13 to
18 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until midnight Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 11 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM this morning.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.
