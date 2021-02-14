CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

244 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20

to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 17

seconds this afternoon and evening. Westerly winds of 15 to 25

kt with steep seas of 12 to 17 feet, dominated by west to

northwest swell are expected Monday through Tuesday morning.

Winds diminish but seas remain high and steep later Tuesday into

Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20

to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 17

seconds this afternoon and evening. Westerly winds of 15 to 25

kt with steep seas of 12 to 17 feet, dominated by west to

northwest swell are expected Monday through Tuesday morning.

Winds diminish but seas remain high and steep later Tuesday into

Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20

to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 17

seconds this afternoon and evening. Westerly winds of 15 to 25

kt with steep seas of 12 to 17 feet, dominated by west to

northwest swell are expected Monday through Tuesday morning.

Winds diminish but seas remain high and steep later Tuesday into

Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20

to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 17

seconds this afternoon and evening. Westerly winds of 15 to 25

kt with steep seas of 12 to 17 feet, dominated by west to

northwest swell are expected Monday through Tuesday morning.

Winds diminish but seas remain high and steep later Tuesday into

Wednesday morning.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather