CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 17, 2021
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
244 AM PST Sun Feb 14 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20
to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 17
seconds this afternoon and evening. Westerly winds of 15 to 25
kt with steep seas of 12 to 17 feet, dominated by west to
northwest swell are expected Monday through Tuesday morning.
Winds diminish but seas remain high and steep later Tuesday into
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20
to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 17
seconds this afternoon and evening. Westerly winds of 15 to 25
kt with steep seas of 12 to 17 feet, dominated by west to
northwest swell are expected Monday through Tuesday morning.
Winds diminish but seas remain high and steep later Tuesday into
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20
to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 17
seconds this afternoon and evening. Westerly winds of 15 to 25
kt with steep seas of 12 to 17 feet, dominated by west to
northwest swell are expected Monday through Tuesday morning.
Winds diminish but seas remain high and steep later Tuesday into
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...South winds of 15 to 25 kt this morning, increasing to 20
to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 12 to 15 ft at 17
seconds this afternoon and evening. Westerly winds of 15 to 25
kt with steep seas of 12 to 17 feet, dominated by west to
northwest swell are expected Monday through Tuesday morning.
Winds diminish but seas remain high and steep later Tuesday into
Wednesday morning.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather