CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, February 11, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
253 AM PST Wed Feb 10 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM PST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
