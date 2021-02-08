CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 8, 2021
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
251 AM PST Mon Feb 8 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
6 to 9 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm and Cape
Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather