CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

228 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO

9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt

expected.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras

Blancas California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING

TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and

seas 6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS

AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected, resulting in

hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.

* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point

California out to 10 nm.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft

especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near

harbor entrances.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

9 PM PST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.

* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-

60 NM.

* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

