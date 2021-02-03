CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, February 3, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area
228 AM PST Wed Feb 3 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras
Blancas California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 7 to 12 feet at 11 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Arena to Point Reyes 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING
TO 3 AM PST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 6 to 11 feet at 11 seconds expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 3 AM PST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected, resulting in
hazardous conditions near harbor entrances.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Point Reyes to Pigeon Point
California out to 10 nm.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft
especially when navigating in or near harbor entrances.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Small craft should use extreme caution when navigating in or near
harbor entrances.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Pigeon Point to Point Pinos 10-60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
9 PM PST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt expected.
* WHERE...Waters from Point Pinos to Point Piedras Blancas 10-
60 NM.
* WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 9 PM PST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
