CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 1, 2021
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
322 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 30 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas
14 to 19 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and seas
14 to 19 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 45 kt and
seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
seas 12 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather