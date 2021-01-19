CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
237 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Steep
seas 6 to 9 ft this morning, then 5 to 8 ft into Wednesday
morning with highest seas in the outer portion.
* WHERE...All areas this morning, then excluding the portion south
of Pistol River from 10 to 30 nm from shore.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
