CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, January 19, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

237 AM PST Tue Jan 19 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Steep

seas 6 to 9 ft this morning, then 5 to 8 ft into Wednesday

morning with highest seas in the outer portion.

* WHERE...All areas this morning, then excluding the portion south

of Pistol River from 10 to 30 nm from shore.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM PST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather