CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, January 10, 2021

HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

224 AM PST Sun Jan 10 2021

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO

7 PM PST MONDAY...

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous

seas 18 to 23 ft at 18 seconds. For the Small Craft Advisory,

south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 12 to 17

ft at 16 seconds expected. For the Gale Watch, south winds 25 to

35 kt with occasional gusts up to 45 kt and seas a chaotic mix

of high southerly winds waves and high westerly swell of 17 to

22 ft at 18 seconds possible.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 PM PST this

evening. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening

to 7 PM PST Monday. For the Gale Watch, from Monday evening

through Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid strong winds and

very steep seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course,

and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions.

