CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, January 9, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

222 AM PST Thu Jan 7 2021

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 13 to 18 feet. Southeast winds increasing to 15 to

25 kt Thursday evening, with local gusts to 35 kt.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

3 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 16 to 19 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up

to 25 kt and seas 13 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM Thursday to 3 AM PST

Friday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 3 PM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY...

...GALE WATCH IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, southeast winds 15 to 25 kt

with gusts up to 30 kt and seas 13 to 16 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

