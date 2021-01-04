CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, January 4, 2021
_____
STORM WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
246 AM PST Mon Jan 4 2021
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO
10 AM PST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...For the Storm Warning, south winds 35 to 45 kt with gusts
up to 55 kt and seas 17 to 22 ft at 18 seconds. For the
Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 18 to 21
ft at 18 seconds expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 15
to 17 ft at 18 seconds expected.
* WHERE...All areas will be affected by storm force gusts early
this morning, except for lower winds south of Brookings within 3
nm of shore. Steep to very steep hazardous seas will continue
through Tuesday morning. Seas briefly lower below 18 feet near
shore this afternoon into Tuesday before a long period west
swell builds again.
* WHEN...For the Storm Warning, until 7 AM PST this morning. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 7 AM this morning to 10 AM
PST Tuesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 10 AM this
morning to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather