CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

242 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 12 to 17 feet at

16 seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 12 to 17 feet at

16 seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 10 to 16 feet at 16

seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 19 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 10 to 16 feet at 16

seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 19 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 12 to 17 feet at

16 seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 12 to 17 feet at

16 seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 10 to 16 feet at 16

seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 19 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 10 to 16 feet at 16

seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 19 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 10 to 16 feet at 16

seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 19 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 10 to 16 feet at 16

seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 15 to 19 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 12 to 17 feet at

16 seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON

THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 12 to 17 feet at

16 seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt

Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt

and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft

at 21 seconds possible.

* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all

areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of

Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for

all areas.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.

For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the

Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late

Sunday night.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep

seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or

secure the vessel for severe conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather