CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, January 1, 2021
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
242 AM PST Thu Dec 31 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, seas of 12 to 17 feet at
16 seconds into Friday morning. Then, south winds 15 to 25 kt
Friday increasing to 20 to 30 kt with gale force gusts to 40 kt
and very steep, hazardous seas in the afternoon. For the
Hazardous Seas Watch, very steep and hazardous seas 17 to 22 ft
at 21 seconds possible.
* WHERE...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft in all
areas. Gales and very steep hazardous seas are expected north of
Pistol River Friday. The hazardous seas watch is in effect for
all areas.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 10 AM to 4 PM PST Friday.
For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST Friday. For the
Hazardous Seas Watch, from Friday afternoon through late
Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather