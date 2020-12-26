CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Sunday, December 27, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

231 AM PST Sat Dec 26 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas

11 to 14 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

