CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 25, 2020
_____
GALE WARNING
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
220 AM PST Fri Dec 25 2020
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 20 to 25 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 20 to 25 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 16 to 21 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are expected in all areas,
with storm conditions expected beyond 4nm from shore and in the
vicinity of all capes and headlands.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 16 to 21 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are expected in all areas,
with storm conditions expected beyond 4nm from shore and in the
vicinity of all capes and headlands.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 16 to 21 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are expected in all areas,
with storm conditions expected beyond 4nm from shore and in the
vicinity of all capes and headlands.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 16 to 21 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are expected in all areas,
with storm conditions expected beyond 4nm from shore and in the
vicinity of all capes and headlands.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 20 to 25 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 20 to 25 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 16 to 21 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are expected in all areas,
with storm conditions expected beyond 4nm from shore and in the
vicinity of all capes and headlands.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 16 to 21 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...Gales and very steep seas are expected in all areas,
with storm conditions expected beyond 4nm from shore and in the
vicinity of all capes and headlands.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 20 to 25 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS
EVENING TO 1 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 35 to 40 kt this morning, increasing to 40 to
45 kt with gusts up to 60 kt this afternoon and evening. Very
steep and hazardous wind- driven seas building to 20 to 25 feet
today, then gradually diminishing through tonight.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Winds and seas will increase through this morning, then
peak this afternoon and evening, before conditions gradually
improve late this evening and tonight.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds and very steep seas could capsize
or damage vessels. Visibilities will be significantly reduced.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for very strong winds and very steep and hazardous seas.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather