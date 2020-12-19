CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, December 21, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
209 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Steep, swell-dominated seas of 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds
will peak this morning, then lower slightly afternoon. Steep,
choppy seas of 10 to 14 ft will develop late this afternoon
through Sunday morning due to a mix of west swell and steep wind
seas. Then steep seas dominated by west swell are expected
Sunday afternoon through Monday morning.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and very steep seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather