CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Saturday, December 19, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
259 AM PST Fri Dec 18 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Seas 8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...South winds 5 to 15 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and seas
8 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
