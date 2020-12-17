CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
240 AM PST Thu Dec 17 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
11 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
9 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 5 to 15 kt and seas 10 to 13 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and seas
12 to 14 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather