CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, December 15, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

246 AM PST Mon Dec 14 2020

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 17 to 18 ft at 16 seconds.

Then,south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13

to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 18 seconds expected again Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM

Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 17 to 18 ft at 16 seconds.

Then,south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13

to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 18 seconds expected again Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM

Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 17 to 18 ft at 16 seconds.

Then,south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13

to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 18 seconds expected again Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM

Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 17 to 18 ft at 16 seconds.

Then,south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13

to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 18 seconds expected again Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM

Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 ft at 18 seconds

expected. Then, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 13 to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep

seas 18 to 20 ft at 18 seconds Tuesday.

* WHERE...from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10

AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 ft at 18 seconds

expected. Then, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 13 to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep

seas 18 to 20 ft at 18 seconds Tuesday.

* WHERE...from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10

AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and

westward 60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Outer waters from Santa Cruz Island to San Clemente

Island to 60 NM offshore including San Nicolas and Santa

Barbara Islands.

* WHEN...Until 3 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and East Santa

Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including

Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS

EVENING...

* WHAT...Hazardous sea conditions.

* WHERE...Inner waters from Point Mugu to San Mateo Pt. CA

including Santa Catalina and Anacapa Islands and East Santa

Barbara Channel from Pt. Conception to Pt. Mugu CA including

Santa Cruz Island.

* WHEN...From 4 AM to 6 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 17 to 18 ft at 16 seconds.

Then,south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13

to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 18 seconds expected again Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM

Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 17 to 18 ft at 16 seconds.

Then,south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13

to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 18 seconds expected again Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM

Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 ft at 18 seconds

expected. Then, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 13 to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep

seas 18 to 20 ft at 18 seconds Tuesday.

* WHERE...from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10

AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 ft at 18 seconds

expected. Then, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 13 to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep

seas 18 to 20 ft at 18 seconds Tuesday.

* WHERE...from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10

AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 ft at 18 seconds

expected. Then, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 13 to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep

seas 18 to 20 ft at 18 seconds Tuesday.

* WHERE...from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10

AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 16 to 19 ft at 18 seconds

expected. Then, south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt

and seas 13 to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep

seas 18 to 20 ft at 18 seconds Tuesday.

* WHERE...from Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA out 10 nm.

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 PM Tuesday to 10

AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 4 PM PST

Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 17 to 18 ft at 16 seconds.

Then,south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13

to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 18 seconds expected again Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM

Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST

TUESDAY...

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TUESDAY TO 10 AM

PST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Steep and hazardous seas 17 to 18 ft at 16 seconds.

Then,south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas 13

to 18 ft at 18 seconds Monday night. Then, steep and hazardous

seas 14 to 19 ft at 18 seconds expected again Tuesday.

* WHERE...Cape Blanco OR to Pt. St. George CA from 10 to 60 nm

* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 AM PST this

morning. For the second Hazardous Seas Warning, from 4 AM

Tuesday to 10 AM PST Wednesday. For the Small Craft Advisory,

until 4 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or

damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially

treacherous.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels

should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port

until conditions improve.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather