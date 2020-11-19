CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, November 19, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

255 AM PST Thu Nov 19 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 9 to 11 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 10 to 20 kt and seas 9 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...Until noon PST today.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small crafts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST EARLY THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...Seas 8 to 9 feet.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST early this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather