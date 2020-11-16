CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020

_____

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

302 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM

PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal from 10 to 60 NM

and Waters from Pt. Sal to Santa Cruz Island CA and westward

60 nm including San Miguel and Santa Rosa Islands.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Hazardous wind and sea conditions.

* WHERE...Point Piedras Blancas to Point Sal westward out to 10

NM.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...See the Coastal Waters Forecast (CWFLOX).

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

_____

