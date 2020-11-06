CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Friday, November 6, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Eureka CA
259 AM PST Fri Nov 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 14 to 18 feet expected. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 13 to 17 feet.
* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM this
afternoon to 4 AM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory,
until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS
AFTERNOON...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 4 AM PST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 15 to 19 feet expected. For the Small Craft
Advisory, northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt
and seas 13 to 18 feet.
* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 2 PM this
afternoon to 4 AM PST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory,
until 2 PM PST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.
_____
