CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, October 26, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH
LATE TUESDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt and steep mixed seas of 8 to 10
ft expected Saturday, becoming north 20 to 30 kt with steep to
very steep wind driven seas 9 to 12 feet Saturday night through
Sunday night. 8 to 12 foot seas may persist through Tuesday
night.
* WHERE...The Hazardous Seas Warning area covers an area west of a
line extending from 20 nm west of Cape Blanco to 10 nm west of
Point Saint George Saturday night through Sunday night. The
Small Craft Advisory covers the areas not affected by the
warning.
* WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, from 5 PM this
afternoon to 5 AM PDT Monday. For the Small Craft Advisory,
from 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM PDT Monday. For the
Hazardous Seas Watch, from late Sunday night through late
Tuesday night.
* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or
damage vessels. Bar crossing will become especially
treacherous.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port
until conditions improve.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with steep wind-driven seas of
8 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep seas could capsize or damage
small vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM EARLY THIS
MORNING TO 5 AM PDT MONDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with steep wind-driven seas of
8 to 9 ft.
* WHERE...All areas.
* WHEN...From 5 AM early this morning to 5 AM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds and steep seas could capsize or damage
small vessels. Low visibility conditions are expected.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid strong winds and very steep
seas. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or
secure the vessel for severe conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather