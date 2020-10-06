CA Marine Warning and Forecast
CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020
_____
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY
URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Medford OR
230 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas of 6 to 8
ft.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* WHERE...All areas except sheltered and very near shore waters.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels, and will pose increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas of 6 to 8
ft.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.
* WHERE...All areas except sheltered and very near shore waters.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels, and will pose increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt diminishing to 10 to 20 kt by
Tuesday afternoon. Steep wind-driven seas 5 to 8 ft.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.
* WHERE...All areas through Tuesday morning, then beyond 15 nm of
the coast through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels, and will pose increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt diminishing to 10 to 20 kt by
Tuesday afternoon. Steep wind-driven seas 5 to 8 ft.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.
* WHERE...All areas through Tuesday morning, then beyond 15 nm of
the coast through Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or
damage smaller vessels, and will pose increased risk to
inexperienced mariners.
* View the hazard area in detail at
https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous
conditions.
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather