CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Tuesday, October 6, 2020

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

230 AM PDT Tue Oct 6 2020

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt and steep wind-driven seas of 6 to 8

ft.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT this morning.

* WHERE...All areas except sheltered and very near shore waters.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels, and will pose increased risk to

inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...North winds to 25 kt diminishing to 10 to 20 kt by

Tuesday afternoon. Steep wind-driven seas 5 to 8 ft.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PDT Wednesday.

* WHERE...All areas through Tuesday morning, then beyond 15 nm of

the coast through Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels, and will pose increased risk to

inexperienced mariners.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/mfr/HAZARD

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous

conditions.

